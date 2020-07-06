Ranking the Greatest WWE PPVs of the Last Decade

10 of 10

Prior to the 2013 SummerSlam event, only one WWE show had ever produced two consensus 5-star classics in a single night: WrestleMania X, which featured Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart and the iconic ladder match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels.

No one expected WWE's 25th summertime spectacular to achieve the same, but it did, producing two Match of the Year candidates at a time when the product was under scrutiny for creative inconsistencies and the dogged determination of the writing team to revert to the same old, same old far too often.

In a No Disqualification match, CM Punk silenced any and all critics with what might well be the finest performance of his career. He took everything thrown at him by the hulking Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, and appeared to be on his way to victory until Paul Heyman interfered.

Lesnar capitalized and picked up the win but not before recognizing the war of attrition he had just found himself in. To this day, The Beast has yet to deliver the sort of inspired performance he did against Punk.

That 5-star classic gave way to the WWE Championship encounter between titleholder John Cena and handpicked challenger Daniel Bryan. Nursing a torn triceps that needed medical attention, Cena proved his toughness once again as he fought through the pain to deliver the quality of match Bryan deserved in what was shaping up to be the Bearded Wonder's big moment.

A back-and-forth battle concluded with Bryan launching himself across the ring and laying out Cena with a running knee for the win. His celebration would be cut short, however, when Randy Orton and Triple H conspired to steal the title from him by way of the Money in the Bank briefcase. That angle would propel all involved and provide the company with months of storytelling.

And if two 5-star, Match of the Year, all-decade bouts aren't enough for you, Christian and Alberto Del Rio delivered a fantastic wrestling match for the World Heavyweight Championship to really hammer home the point that SummerSlam 2013 was the best PPV of the decade and one of the finest ever produced by Vince McMahon and Co.

Match Card

Ring of Fire match: Bray Wyatt defeated Kane.

Cody Rhodes defeated Damien Sandow.

World Heavyweight Championship match: Alberto Del Rio defeated Christian.

Natalya defeated Brie Bella.

No Disqualification match: Brock Lesnar defeated CM Punk.

Dolph Ziggler and Kaitlyn defeated Big E and AJ Lee.

WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan defeated John Cena.