The Perfect Free Agent for Every Superstar NBA Duo

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown wants to expand Ben Simmons' role on the team, including using him off-ball more. While it's absolutely the right strategy, Philly doesn't exactly have a lot of other point guard options.

Josh Richardson can handle the ball in spurts, but he's not a true point guard by any means. Raul Neto is an option, but his 19.3 assist percentage is fairly low by floor general standards.

Adding a veteran backup point guard in free agency should be a priority, and Goran Dragic serves as a perfect fit.

The 34-year-old has been terrific off the bench for the Miami Heat this season, averaging 16.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists while shooting 37.7 percent from three in 28.4 minutes per game. Plus, signing him away from Miami would be an added bonus for Philly.

Dragic could be the primary ball-handler in pick-and-rolls with Simmons, allowing the 6'10" guard to use his size and athleticism to get to the basket and finish at the rim.

Joel Embiid could use another quality point guard to get him the ball in his spots when Simmons sits. The 26-year-old All-Star is shooting just 27.5 percent off passes delivered by Neto.

In a locker room that could use more veterans, Dragic would solve the backup point guard problem while helping unlock Simmon's complete offensive game.