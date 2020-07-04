Former Phillies Pitcher Tyson Brummett Dies in Utah Plane Crash

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 03: Tyson Brummett #59 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in his major league debut against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on October 3, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett, 35, died in a plane crash near Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday.

Per the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Brummett and three other people were killed when the plane he was piloting crashed "near Box Elder Peak in American Fork Canyon."

One witness said he saw the plane was spiraling out of control "and moments later he heard the impact."

Brummett was drafted three times, including twice by the San Francisco Giants in 2003 and 2004. He didn't sign until the Phillies selected him in the seventh round of the 2007 MLB draft out of UCLA. 

After spending four full seasons in the minors, Brummett made his only appearance in an MLB game on Oct. 3, 2012. He gave up two hits and struck out two batters in 0.2 innings out of the bullpen. 

Brummett also spent time in the minors for the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers before ending his professional baseball career in 2014. 

