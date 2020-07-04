Kansas State Football Players Call off Boycott After School Releases Action Plan

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas State football players announced Friday they've called off a boycott after the school laid out plans to address their diversity concerns.

Sophomore wide receiver Phillip Brooks posted the players' statement on Twitter:

In June, K-State's Black student-athletes released a joint statement saying they wouldn't participate in any games, practices or other athletic department events until their concerns were handled.

Christianna Carr, a guard on the women's basketball team, was among those to post the original announcement:

It's unclear whether the school's other teams are also ending their plans to boycott.

The decision came after KSU student Jaden McNeil, founder of the America First Students group, posted an insensitive message on Twitter about George Floyd, the 46-year-old Black man who was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody in May.

Kansas State announced Wednesday it plans to further its Diversity and Inclusion Plan, which was started four years ago, via a 10-point action plan.

"We will not stand for social injustice," athletic director Gene Taylor said. "Now is the time for us to build upon the Diversity and Inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the areas of racial injustice and racism. I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for working together on these steps and know that our department and University will continue to evolve and grow tremendously."

President Richard B. Myers also released a statement about the school's efforts.

"These initial steps have been based on the many voices heard so far; we will continue to listen and develop actions based on the many voices in our community," he wrote.

The Wildcats' football team is scheduled to start the regular season Sept. 5 against Buffalo.