Patriots Kicker Justin Rohrwasser Reportedly Removes Three Percenters Tattoo

Tim Warner/Getty Images

New England Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser has reportedly completed the removal of a tattoo featuring the logo for the Three Percenters, a right-wing militia group.

TMZ Sports reported the update Saturday after Rohrwasser received criticism for the tattoo after the Pats selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft in April.

The 23-year-old New York native told Steve Burton of WBZ-TV after the draft he'd misunderstood the meaning of the tattoo and apologized for the mistake.

"As soon as I saw what it was linked to on Saturday, it was exactly that time I knew I had to get it totally taken off my body. I said cover it up, but I want to get it removed from my body. It's shameful that I had it on there ignorantly," Rohrwasser said in April.

He also apologized to his family for them getting dragged into the discussion.

"I'm sorry for all my family that have to defend me," he told Burton. "Putting them in that compromising position is one of the biggest regrets I'll ever have, so to them, I'm sorry. I'm going to learn from this. No matter what, it's not who I am, hopefully you'll all find that out."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rohrwasser started his collegiate career at Rhode Island before transferring to Marshall for the final two years. He made 96.3 percent of his extra-point attempts (79 of 82) and 78.6 percent of his field goals (33 of 42) across 26 appearances for the Thundering Herd.

New England head coach Bill Belichick praised the kicker's improvement over his four college seasons.

"I think like a lot of players, you can see their consistency improve over the course of their career, as they get fundamentally better, get bigger and stronger, grow into their bodies like most college kids do," Belichick told reporters. "He's kicked in not great conditions. ... He's got a good leg, kicks the ball straight, has good hang time on the kickoffs, gets it up on the field goals."

Rohrwasser doesn't have any competition on the Pats' roster heading into training camp. The team cycled through three replacement kickers last year after a season-ending hip injury to Stephen Gostkowski, who was released in March after 14 years with the team.

It leaves the rookie to fill the void uncontested heading into 2020.