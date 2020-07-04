The Basketball Tournament 2020: July 4 Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Basketball Tournament's 10-day competition in Columbus, Ohio, begins Saturday with four games.

Over the next two days, eight teams will advance out of the round of 24 into matchups with the top eight seeds in the tournament. Big X and D2 open the four-game slate, which includes teams made up of alumni from Power Five schools and ones with players who came from the same region.

The schedule concludes with Team CP3 taking the floor. Chris Paul's team is one of two participants Saturday that advanced to a regional final in 2019, with Brotherly Love the other.

The Basketball Tournament July 4 Schedule

No. 9 Big X vs. No. 24 D2 (3 p.m., ESPN)

No. 12 Brotherly Love vs. No. 21 Stillwater Stars (5 p.m., ESPN)

No. 16 House of 'Paign vs. No. 17 War Tampa (8 p.m., ESPN)

No. 13 Team CP3 vs. No. 20 PrimeTime Players (10 p.m. ESPN)

All Times ET. Games can be live streamed on ESPN.com or ESPN app.

Preview

Of the eight teams participating Saturday, Brotherly Love carries the best odds to win The Basketball Tournament at +1800 (bet $100 to win $1,800), per Gabriel Fernandez of CBS Sports. If it knocks off the Oklahoma State alums of Stillwater Stars, Brotherly Love would have a chance to upset fifth-seeded Eberlein Drive on Monday.

Khalif Wyatt and a handful of former Temple players headline Brotherly Love, which is built with players mostly from the Philadelphia area. Brotherly Love should be viewed as the favorite in that matchup since it won its regional in 2019 in the typical 64-team format.

The Philly natives could be the second higher seed to advance Saturday afternoon after Big X, a team made up of former Big Ten players. Former Michigan State forward Nick Ward, past Wisconsin stars Vitto Brown and Khalil Iverson and Butler alum Kellen Dunham are part of the squad. Because of the talent Big X has in tow, it has +2000 odds to win the competition, making it the 11th favorite.

Saturday's third matchup, between House of 'Paign and War Tampa, features plenty of notable recent college basketball stars.

Mike Daum, who was one of the best mid-major stars during his time at South Dakota State, provides shooting and interior help for the former Illinois players on House of 'Paign. He will be opposed by War Tampa's Scottie James and Fletcher Magee, who respectively starred at Liberty and Wofford.

While War Tampa's name suggests it has a ton of former Auburn players, it carries a mix of Division I experience and could be an intriguing upset pick in the round of 16 if it wins its opener.

The nightcap between Team CP3 and PrimeTime Players will feature plenty of talent out of North Carolina.

The major difference between the squads is most of Team CP3 played in the ACC, while the majority of PrimeTime Players come from small-school programs.

As is the case with every TBT game, the Elam Ending will be utilized. With four minutes left in the fourth quarter, eight points will be added to the winning team's score and be called the target. The first team to hit that total wins.

