Report: LeBron James Buys 13,000-Square-Foot LA Mansion Listed at $39 Million

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James stands on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly expanded his real-estate portfolio with a new luxury mansion in Beverly Hills. 

Per Matthew Blake of The Real Deal, James is "in contract" to purchase a 13,000-square-foot mansion that was most recently listed at $39 million. 

The house, which previously belonged to the estate of The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell, includes seven fireplaces, a pool house, lighted tennis court and a screening room.

James already owns two houses in the Los Angeles area, including a $23 million newly-built mansion in Brentwood that he purchased in 2017 before signing with the Lakers. 

In 2015, James bought a 9,440-square-foot property for $21 million. 

