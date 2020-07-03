Report: LeBron James Buys 13,000-Square-Foot LA Mansion Listed at $39 Million

Report: LeBron James Buys 13,000-Square-Foot LA Mansion Listed at $39 MillionJuly 4, 2020
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has reportedly expanded his real-estate portfolio with a new luxury mansion in Beverly Hills.
Per Matthew Blake of The Real Deal, James is "in contract" to purchase a 13,000-square-foot mansion that was most recently listed at $39 million.
The house, which previously belonged to the estate of The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell, includes seven fireplaces, a pool house, lighted tennis court and a screening room.
James already owns two houses in the Los Angeles area, including a $23 million newly-built mansion in Brentwood that he purchased in 2017 before signing with the Lakers.
In 2015, James bought a 9,440-square-foot property for $21 million.
