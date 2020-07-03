Giants' Jeff Samardzija: MLB Owners Not Afraid to Put People at Risk for Money

Rob Leiter/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija took a shot at MLB owners Friday when asked about the possibility of playing games this season without fans in attendance.

According to Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic, Samardzija said: "I wouldn't put the carriage before the horse. I think we've seen from the owners they're not afraid to put anyone at risk, especially if it makes them money."

The 2020 MLB season is set to start July 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic with each team playing a 60-game schedule. No final decision has been made regarding whether any or all teams will be allowed to have fans in the stands for games.

The MLB and MLBPA had contentious negotiations in recent months regarding plans to hold the 2020 season. There were times when it seemed the season may be canceled because of their inability to get on the same page.

MLB rejected the players' final proposal of a 70-game season with full prorated salaries, which resulted in MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred setting the schedule himself. While he did institute full prorated salaries, he set a 60-game schedule, which was MLB's final proposal.

Several protocols have been put in place in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among players, coaches, umpires and other essential personnel.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Some of the protocols include regular COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and umpires, social distancing in locker rooms, the elimination of lineup card exchanges and the isolation of players during road trips.

Teams will have to travel during the season, but they are only scheduled to face divisional opponents and opponents from the corresponding division in the opposite league, meaning, for example, the New York Yankees will only face AL East and NL East opponents to cut down on travel as much as possible.

Allowing fans to attend games would be an added risk, although it would also represent a significant financial boost for MLB since the bulk of its revenue this season is set to come from television deals.

The 35-year-old Samardzija is set to enter his 13th MLB season overall and his fifth as a member of the Giants.

Samardzija is coming off a solid 2019 season, as he went 11-12 with a 3.52 ERA and 140 strikeouts in 181.1 innings pitched.

Little is expected of the Giants in 2020 after going 77-85 last season, but even with a suspect lineup, they have a chance to be a surprise team as a result of the truncated schedule.