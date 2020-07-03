NBPA Announces $400K in Matching Player Grants for COVID-19 Pandemic Relief

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2020

FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The National Basketball Players Association announced it will make $400,000 worth of donations to match grants provided by players over the past two months.

The NBPA partnered with 24 current and former players who gave money since May, including Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and Kevin Love:

Many of the donations were food distribution efforts that were necessary during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA and NBPA initially pledged $2 million to coronavirus relief globally and locally in March.

Evan Dammarell of Forbes reported in May that players and the NBPA combined to donate $5.5 million to nonprofits to assist in relief efforts.

The latest contributions are going to a variety of resources that are important to players. James Harden helped provide groceries and basic supplies to low-income families in Houston, while Love partnered with UCLA, his alma mater, to help bring awareness to anxiety and depression.

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand is providing scholarships to students at Peekskill High School, his former school in New York, as well as the Kimberton Waldorf School in Philadelphia.

