Woj: Jacque Vaughn Expected to Remain Nets Head Coach After This Season

Chris Elise/Getty Images

After taking over for Kenny Atkinson in March, Jacque Vaughn has a chance to remain the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski discussed the 45-year-old's future with the team on The Woj Pod.

"He's the head coach," Wojnarowski said of Vaughn (h/t Ashish Mathur of Clutch Points). "They didn't make him interim coach. I think the Nets are considering the possibility of a search, but I would still give Jacque Vaughn—I would take Jacque Vaughn against the field right now."

Getting a full evaluation of Vaughn on the court will be nearly impossible considering the bizarre circumstances of the 2019-20 season.

After being named the head coach for the remainder of the season, Vaughn led the Nets to wins in each of his first two games in charge, including an upset over the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10, but the NBA season was suspended the following day because of the coronavirus.

Brooklyn has a chance to compete in the restarted season in Orlando, but the team will be without Wilson Chandler, DeAndre Jordan and possibly Spencer Dinwiddie, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. They were three of the team's starters the last time they took the floor, and Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain out with injuries.

Entering with the seventh-best record in the Eastern Conference, it's unlikely the Nets make a deep run in the playoffs.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Vaughn can still prove himself to the front office during this time, even without getting wins.

"How Jacque is prepared for each of the eight games will tell a lot," Wojnarowski said.

Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets "have every intention of giving Vaughn a true shot at getting the job."

After four seasons with the organization as an assistant, the former Kansas point guard will hope to do enough to get the job going into 2020-21.