Celtics' Gordon Hayward: 'Easy Decision' to Leave Bubble If Wife Goes into Labor

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 26: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics warms up prior to a game at the Vivint Smart Home Arena on February 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said Friday he'll leave the NBA bubble if wife Robyn Hayward, who's pregnant with a due date in September for the couple's fourth child, goes into labor during the resumption of the 2019-20 season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

"That's a pretty easy decision for me on that," Hayward told reporters. "I've been there for the birth of all my children."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Who Are the NBA's Most Versatile Stars?

    10 five-tool players who can do it all

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Who Are the NBA's Most Versatile Stars?

    Mo Dakhil
    via Bleacher Report

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Nets ✍️

    Will KD return to form? Does Brooklyn need a third star? These questions and more are looming over the team 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    30 Teams, 30 Days: Nets ✍️

    Leo Sepkowitz
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Defenders of the 2000s 🖐️

    Ranking the all-time elite stoppers of the decade

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Best Defenders of the 2000s 🖐️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    How to Trade Every Team's Worst Contract

    The solution for each organization to free up the books

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How to Trade Every Team's Worst Contract

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report