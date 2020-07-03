Celtics' Gordon Hayward: 'Easy Decision' to Leave Bubble If Wife Goes into Labor

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward said Friday he'll leave the NBA bubble if wife Robyn Hayward, who's pregnant with a due date in September for the couple's fourth child, goes into labor during the resumption of the 2019-20 season at the Disney World complex in Orlando, Florida.

"That's a pretty easy decision for me on that," Hayward told reporters. "I've been there for the birth of all my children."

