Kevin Durant 'A Very Loud Voice' in Shaping Nets' Future, Says Sean Marks

Kevin Durant has yet to play a game for the Brooklyn Nets since signing with the club last summer, and he's already become a pivotal player on the team.

That should come as no surprise after he signed a four-year, $164.25 million deal in free agency, yet with the team seemingly at a crossroads, he's taking matters into his hands as much as possible, according to general manager Sean Marks, even as he continues to rehab from an Achilles injury that has kept him sidelined all season.

“He continues to be a very loud voice in terms of where we’re going in the future and what we’re doing and I involve him like the other players and staff and how we’ll continue to build this team and how we move forward,” Marks said (h/t SNY.TV's Ian Begley).

Marks added that Durant has been involved in conversations surrounding the roster and front-office moves. Already, his presence has been felt on the sidelines.

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson resigned in early March—just days before the NBA went on hiatus—due in part to his relationship with Durant and fellow free-agent signee Kyrie Irving.

Per Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill:

"Multiple sources told Yahoo Sports that Atkinson wasn’t fond of coaching Durant and Irving based on what he saw this season, and would rather something happen now than at the end of the season.