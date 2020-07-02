49ers Troll Saints with Twitter Video to Promote Wearing Masks During Pandemic

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers achieved a rare social media feat Thursday: Not only did they provide an important public service announcement about wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they also trolled a nemesis.

Take a look at this beauty, which comes at the expense of the New Orleans Saints:

The play in question is from the Niners' 48-46 win over the Saints in December. Marcus Williams is seen grabbing George Kittle's facemask after one of tight end's six receptions for 67 yards and a score.

More importantly, it turned into one of best tweets from the sporting world Thursday. Well done, Niners. And everybody else: Wear a mask.