Deandre Ayton Says Suns' Goal Is to 'Shut Up' Doubters at NBA Restart

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New York, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Sunds defeated the Knicks 121-98. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns have the hardest path to the playoffs of all the teams in the NBA restart, but Deandre Ayton is using any disrespect as motivation.

The center told reporters the criticism from doubters makes him want to "shut them up even more."

"We're coming to work. We've been working," Ayton added Thursday. "We thank the league for choosing us as one of the teams. We're grateful, and we're coming to work. That's about it. Whatever the media has to say, we're just going to use that to add to the fuel."

The Suns enter the restart at 26-39, six games behind the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference. Although the squad can get to a play-in series if it ends up within four games of the No. 8 spot after the eight seeding matchups, even that will be an uphill battle with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs in the way.

According to simulations by ESPN's Kevin Pelton, the Suns have a 0.0 percent chance of earning the eighth seed and just a 0.4 percent chance of ending up at No. 9. That's nothing new for the Phoenix players.

"We know how the media is when it comes to the Suns; let's be real here," Ayton said. "We all know that feeling. It's a feeling to where we know, we ain't come to play games."

Getting Ayton at full strength could be a significant boost for Phoenix. The second-year player has only appeared in 30 games in 2019-20, missing time because of a suspension earlier in the season after testing positive for a diuretic, while an ankle injury limited him as well.

He was an impact player when on the court, averaging 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Pairing the center with Devin Booker could make the Suns a team to watch in Orlando, Florida.

