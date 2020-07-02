Shaquill Griffin 'Would Love to Work With' Antonio Brown amid Seahawks Rumors

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

On Wednesday, video emerged of veteran free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson:

A day later, Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin chimed in, saying he would love to work with Brown:

Brown, 31, has been a free agent since September, when the New England Patriots released him after he played just one game for them. During the 11 days Brown was with the team, his former trainer filed a federal lawsuit against him in which she said he sexually assaulted her on three different occasions. He was also accused of sexual misconduct by an artist who worked for him. After her story went public, she said Brown sent her threatening text messages, and a day later New England released him. The NFL has been investigating the accusations.

He also pleaded no-contest to charges of felony burglary with battery and two other misdemeanors earlier in June. He avoided jail time in the plea but will be required to serve 100 hours of community service alongside two years of probation.

Both situations make it highly possible that Brown could be facing a suspension if he is signed to a team.

Regardless, the Seahawks appear to have some interest. Mike Silver of NFL Network reported last week they were discussing the possibility of signing Brown:

The Seahawks already have solid options at the position in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, so it could be argued that adding Brown would be more of a luxury than a necessity. There's little doubt that Brown would upgrade most passing games, however—in his last full season in 2018 he caught 104 passes for 1,297 yards and 15 scores.

And Wilson would be an upgrade for him at quarterback. The question isn't whether Brown would improve the Seahawks, however, but whether any NFL team will take on a player who has had serious allegations made against him and made headlines for all the wrong reasons over the better part of a year and could be facing a lengthy suspension.