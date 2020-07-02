Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He's '100 Percent Healthy' Entering NBA Restart

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

While he'll likely have to shake off some rust, Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis thought the NBA's lengthy hiatus provided one benefit.

Davis told reporters Thursday he's feeling "100 percent healthy" after having plenty of time off to rest in recent months.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown struck a similar tone when talking about Ben Simmons, who was nursing a back injury before the NBA suspended the season in March. It looked like Simmons might be limited or out altogether for the stretch run and postseason.

Instead, Brown told reporters the break "enabled Ben to reclaim his health."

The Lakers will be somewhat short-handed when they meet the Los Angeles Clippers on July 30. Avery Bradley has already opted out, and Dwight Howard's availability remains a question mark.

However, Davis remains optimistic about the team's championship odds.

"If anything, our chances got higher because we're rested," he said, per the Associated Press' Greg Beacham. "It's just going to be about what team wants it more, and which team can stay healthy."

The Lakers own the NBA's second-best record 49-14 and possess two of the 10 best players in the league.

LeBron James was playing at an MVP-type level prior to stoppage, averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and a league-high 10.6 assists. Davis, meanwhile, made a pretty seamless transition to his new team. He averaged 26.7 points and shot 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

As much as losing Bradley—and potentially Howard—will hurt, James and Davis will be feeling fresh at a stage of the season when they otherwise might be starting to wear down. That could be enough to get Los Angeles over the top in the quest for a title.