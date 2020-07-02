76ers' Ben Simmons Talks Back Injury Recovery, Team's Potential in Restart

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Ben Simmons is eager to get back on the court with his Philadelphia 76ers teammates when the NBA season resumes on July 30.

Speaking to reporters on a Zoom call, Simmons said he feels physically "better than I was when I started the season."

As for the Sixers' chances to make a deep playoff run, Simmons is optimistic about what they can do: "We've beaten the best teams in the league, so we are ready to compete. We are a young, healthy team right now, so we are looking to grab this opportunity and go all the way. We know what we are capable of."

If the NBA season had continued as scheduled, there were doubts about Simmons' availability for the postseason. The two-time All-Star was nursing a nerve impingement in his lower back that had kept him out of action since Feb. 24.

During a March 11 press conference, Simmons said he had "no pain" in his back and was "very confident" about playing again. That same day was when the league announced the season's suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sixers general manager Elton Brand announced in May that Simmons was close to being medically cleared to play: "We've took our time, we've been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehab, just to make sure, because we weren't in a rush. It's hard to speculate. He's been working hard and I know he'd be close or ready."

Simmons was averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds and an NBA-high 2.1 steals per game before the injury.

The 76ers were one of the most difficult teams to figure out before the hiatus. They own the league's best home record at 29-2. Meanwhile, inconsistent play and a 10-24 road record dropped them to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, but Simmons' return should provide a huge boost to the starting lineup.

Philadelphia's first game back will be on Aug. 1 against the Indiana Pacers.