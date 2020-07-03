Ranking WWE's 10 Best United States Championship Matches of the Last Decade

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

With the Intercontinental Championship always having had a reputation for being the workhorse title of WWE, the United States Championship tends to be overlooked by fans more often than not.

Its long lineage dates back to 1975, when Harley Race won a tournament sanctioned by the NWA to become the inaugural champion, though it wasn't until 2001 that it officially became property of WWE when WCW went under. Upon its reactivation in 2003, Eddie Guerrero captured the title and took it to new heights on SmackDown.

Unfortunately, nothing the company has done with the belt lately has made it feel like a truly coveted championship. Aside from Apollo Crews (who is still relatively early on in his reign), no one who has held the gold in the last few years has managed to make it more than just a stepping stone, at least not since John Cena in 2015.

However, that isn't to say that the title hasn't been defended in its fair share of thrilling outings over the past decade. Several Superstars have seen their careers catapulted after winning the star-spangled prize, while others have gone to great lengths to elevate it to the best of their ability.

In honor of the upcoming Independence Day holiday, this list will look at the top 10 greatest matches contested for the United States Championship of the last decade and rank them based on their build, in-ring action, crowd reaction, overall significance and aftermath, among other factors.