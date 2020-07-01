MLS Players Mock '$65 Sandwich' at Hotel, Make Fyre Festival Comparison

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The MLS Is Back Tournament is sure to excite its fans, but players aren't enjoying their experience so far.

Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez posted a picture of his mediocre lunch Tuesday:

The menu attached showed it cost $65 for the all-inclusive lunch, which included a sandwich, potato salad, fresh fruit and potato chips. Breakfast cost $45, while dinners cost $75.

The price didn't go unnoticed by Toronto FC goalkeeper Alexander Bono:

His teammate, Eriq Zavaleta, showed the ham sandwich wasn't much of a better option:

Kellyn Acosta of the Colorado Rapids called it, "Fyre Festival. MLS edition."

Fyre Festival was a disastrous 2017 event in the Bahamas, which was scheduled to be a music festival but mostly turned out to be fraud. The inadequate food was one of the first tells that guests were not getting what was promised.

MLS players are expecting better conditions for their upcoming tournament, but Alejandro Bedoya already referred to it as a "luxury prison," per ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

In response to the circulating tweets, MLS representatives told TMZ Sports that the sandwiches in the photos were from a Toronto hotel, not from the Disney bubble that will host the tournament. MLS officials noted players will receive "banquet meal" service while they are in Orlando, with a select group of restaurants also available.

Also of note, MLS added: "Players do not pay for meals."

The MLS Is Back Tournament set to begin July 8.