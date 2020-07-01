Report: NFL Eliminates 2 Preseason Games Ahead of 2020 Season

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The NFL is slashing the amount of preseason games in 2020, dropping from four games to two games, per ProFootballTalk.

Week 1 and Week 4 of the previously released exhibition schedules have been cut.

This is the second amendment to the preseason schedule this year following the league's cancellation of the annual Hall of Fame Game, which typically serves as the first exhibition game of the season. The NFL announced the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys would be moved to next year.

