Report: Steelers-Cowboys Hall of Fame Game, Induction Ceremony Postponed to 2021

The 2020 Hall of Fame Game, which was scheduled to feature the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 6, has reportedly been postponed. The matchup and this year's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, slated for Aug. 8, have both been postponed until 2021.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Thursday. It's the first major cancellation on the NFL calendar amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced much of the league's offseason into a virtual format.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

