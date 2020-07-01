Brett Brown: Joel Embiid Worked Harder Than Anyone on 76ers During NBA Hiatus

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Many NBA players will be rusty heading into the restarted season in Orlando, but Joel Embiid apparently will be ready to go.

Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown discussed the center's workout schedule during the hiatus, via Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice:

"Let's start with the respect and applause I give him for putting in time. There is nobody on our team that has put in more time than Joel Embiid. Forget what he has actually done in the gym for a minute, just go to the man-hours and consecutive days and the amount of days he has put in over the past few months. I'm proud of him, I respect him. He needed to do it, we understand the impact he can have on our team."

Embiid said last month he had been working out six times a week to "get ready for whatever's coming," via Lauren Rosen of the team's official site.

The 26-year-old was disappointed in his performance during the first half of the season, which saw his numbers drop significantly compared to last year. Embiid averaged 22.9 points and 11.9 rebounds per game going into the All-Star game but averaged 33.8 points and 13.8 rebounds in his four full games after the break.

After a shoulder injury caused him to miss some time in March, he played just one game before the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I felt like before the season got shut down, I was on that path," Embiid said. "Especially after that All-Star game, my mentality completely changed. First part of the season wasn't up to my standard, not even close. I was on that path of changing it all, go out, and make it happen."

His work during the past few months should help him live up to the level of play we have come to expect from the three-time All-Star.

Brown previously said he wanted Embiid to average 38 minutes per game during the playoffs, a lofty goal for a player who has dealt with durability issues throughout his career.