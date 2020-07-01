MLS Announces 6 FC Dallas Players Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Major League Soccer confirmed Wednesday that six FC Dallas players tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the MLS is Back tournament, which kicks off July 8.

Two of the six tests were flagged when players first arrived in Orlando, Florida, last Saturday. The other four came in the past two days. All six players were moved to an isolation area inside the hotel that is housing the FC Dallas players.

The club released a statement on the matter:

MLS suspended the 2020 season for at least 30 days in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Action has remained on hold since.

Rather than resuming the season straight away, the league set up a tournament that will run from July 8 through Aug. 11. Each team plays in three group-stage matches, which will count toward their regular-season tally. From there, a 16-team knockout stage will begin.

The event will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. FC Dallas is among the teams stationed at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort for the duration of the tournament.

FC Dallas previously announced June 3 one of its players had tested positive for COVID-19. The team briefly halted training to limit the spread of the disease.

