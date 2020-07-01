76ers Investigating Ex-Dance Team Member's IG Outlining Alleged Racial Abuse

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Tuesday they've launched an investigation into allegations of racist behavior and bullying brought forward by former dance team member Yahne Coleman.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer provided the Sixers' full statement:

Coleman, a Black dancer, detailed her account of racist abuse she suffered while a member of the team before she left in 2015, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

She said the information was provided to dance team coach Dayna Hafetz and Lara Price, the 76ers' former senior vice president of business operations and current chief operating officer, but no action was taken.

Here are her complete comments posted on Instagram alongside a video showcasing verbal abuse and photos of other evidence:

"I was scared to release this because I was bullied and racially targeted by my 76ers NBA teammates and former teammates. I went to my coach Dayna Hafetz and the Sixers organization crying out for help so many times. I sent the video above of me being racially profiled, bullied and threatened to my coach Dayna Haftez, Lara Price, the 76ers senior vice president of business, and HR seeking help and nothing was done.

"They would move my things into the bathroom stall for me to get ready for games. They would make fun of my pictures in a group chat, talking about my black features and send me videos threatening my safety. I did not want them to run me away from a dream I always wanted to accomplish so I tried my hardest to remain strong through it all. I went through this for three years. When I auditioned for my fourth year this group of girls called me the night before on the phone saying 'your Black ass will not be coming back.' I still went to the tryouts and unfortunately that was the end of my 76ers dance team career.

"It didn't stop there. They proceeded to harass me by calling and leaving hateful racial videos saying they would come to the slums of West Philly Ghetto and physically harm me. I'm not from the ghetto and never lived in the ghetto but because I'm black they decided to say this laughing and giggling. They went around asking about me, finding out where I worked and calling my employment saying things to get me fired.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I would hate for this group of women who are still working and connected to the Sixers Organization/Flyer Ice Hockey Dance Team Coach to hurt another young talented black girl. Sadly to say, I let this racial bullying incident from this group of women deter me from my dancing career."

Hafetz was a member of the Sixers' dance team from 1996 through 2006 before becoming the group's head coach in 2009. Price has also been with the organization since 1996.