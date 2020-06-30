Red Stars' Rachel Hill Explains Standing While Team Kneeled During Anthem

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Chicago Red Stars players are continuing conversations on systemic racism and police brutality following a protest before last Saturday's game during the national anthem.

After forward Rachel Hill received backlash for not kneeling during the anthem as her teammates did, Hill clarified her reasoning in an Instagram post, noting she will continue to support the Black Lives Matter movement and commit to being "diligently anti-racist."

