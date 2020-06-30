Red Stars' Rachel Hill Explains Standing While Team Kneeled During Anthem

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJuly 1, 2020

Chicago Red Stars' Julie Ertz, second from left, holds Casey Short, center, while other players for the team kneel during the national anthem before an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Washington Spirit at Zions Bank Stadium, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Chicago Red Stars players are continuing conversations on systemic racism and police brutality following a protest before last Saturday's game during the national anthem.

After forward Rachel Hill received backlash for not kneeling during the anthem as her teammates did, Hill clarified her reasoning in an Instagram post, noting she will continue to support the Black Lives Matter movement and commit to being "diligently anti-racist."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

