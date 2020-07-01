UFC 251: Previewing Usman-Burns and Other Matches on the Card

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

At last, Fight Island is here.

UFC 251 is sure to be one of the biggest and most memorable pay-per-view events of all-time. The massively important card on July 11 features UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman taking on fast-rising contender Gilbert Burns in the main event as well as two other UFC title fights.

What a way for the top MMA promotional company in the world to kick off its Fight Island location in Abu Dhabi.

UFC 251 is the first of four fight cards scheduled to happen at Fight Island during the month of July.

UFC Fight Night on July 15 is headlined by the featherweight dust-up between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

UFC Fight Night on July 18 features an important flyweight title rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez.

UFC Fight Night on July 25 is topped by a middleweight showdown between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

And all that amazing action starts with UFC 251 on July 11. Here's your preview for that important card.