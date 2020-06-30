Lakers' Dwight Howard Undecided on NBA Restart Due to 'Extenuating Circumstance'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 30, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard looks on in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets in Denver. The mother of Howard's 6-year-old son died nearly six weeks ago due to an epileptic seizure, the Lakers center says. Howard has spent his hiatus from basketball dealing with the difficult task of explaining Melissa Rios' death to their son, but also grateful for the chance to heal from the loss outside the daily grind of the NBA schedule. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Dwight Howard may be the latest Los Angeles Laker to opt out of the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, in late July. 

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Howard is working through an "extenuating circumstance" following the recent death of the mother of one of his children. 

Los Angeles guard Avery Bradley withdrew from the restart last Tuesday over concerns for his family's health amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

                                               

