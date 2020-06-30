Lakers' Dwight Howard Undecided on NBA Restart Due to 'Extenuating Circumstance'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Dwight Howard may be the latest Los Angeles Laker to opt out of the NBA's restart in Orlando, Florida, in late July.

According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Howard is working through an "extenuating circumstance" following the recent death of the mother of one of his children.

Los Angeles guard Avery Bradley withdrew from the restart last Tuesday over concerns for his family's health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

