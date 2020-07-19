Bray Wyatt Outlasts Braun Strowman in Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bray Wyatt beat universal champion Braun Strowman in a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Wyatt played with his former protege's mind throughout the contest, which included a cameo appearance from Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail and an attack on the titleholder with a snake.

The Monster Among Men appeared to finally get the better of Wyatt after pushing him into the swamp, but The Eater of Worlds resurfaced to use the mandible claw on Strowman and haul him into the water as well.

Both men disappeared from view before a triumphant Fiend emerged from the depths and glared into the camera.

Strowman previously defeated Wyatt in a title match at Money in the Bank in May, and Wyatt wasn't seen again on television until the June 19 edition of SmackDown.

Wyatt called out Strowman, and while The Monster Among Men suggested their rivalry was over after beating his rival at Money in the Bank, Wyatt insisted during an episode of the Firefly Fun House that the titleholder was wrong before transforming into The Wyatt Family version of himself.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

During the build toward their match at Money in the Bank, Wyatt often brought up the fact that he recruited Strowman to WWE as part of The Wyatt Family and helped build him into an unstoppable monster until he broke away from the group as part of the WWE draft in 2016.

Strowman used Wyatt's obsession with The Wyatt Family to his advantage at Money in the Bank by putting on the black sheep mask he used to wear as part of the group and lulling his opponent into a false sense of security before beating him.

By bringing back The Eater of Worlds version of himself, the challenger looked to turn the tables and play mind games with Strowman instead.

Wyatt's plan didn't seem to work initially, as it was Strowman who challenged him to a Wyatt Swamp Fight. Before laying down the challenge, The Monster Among Men recalled his time in The Wyatt Family and how Wyatt showed characteristics of pure evil while they congregated in the swamp.

Although the stakes for Sunday's match weren't quite as high as usual with the Universal Championship not on the line, the personal nature of the rivalry between the two men ensured that the WWE Universe would have a vested interest.

Expectations were high for the match given how critically acclaimed the Firefly Fun House match between Wyatt and John Cena and the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles were at WrestleMania 36.

The Wyatt Swamp Fight was WWE's latest attempt at a cinematic match, which has become commonplace with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing fans from attending events.

Wyatt and Strowman did well to use the environment to their advantage and tell a compelling story at Extreme Rules, and with Wyatt winning, it is likely they will clash once more at SummerSlam on August 23 with The Fiend coming into play.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).