Report: Nets Reopen Facility After Jordan, Dinwiddie Test Positive for COVID-19

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly reopened their practice facility Tuesday after it was closed "for several days" following positive COVID-19 tests by center DeAndre Jordan and guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the update as teams continue preparations for the resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season in July.

Jordan announced on Twitter he's opting out of the league's restart plans because of the positive test:

Dinwiddie told Shams Charania of The Athletic he's dealing with symptoms and isn't sure whether he'll be available when the season resumes at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex just outside of Orlando, Florida.

"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive," he said. "Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando. Hindsight is 20/20."

Nets forward Wilson Chandler told ESPN's Malika Andrews he's not going to play during the remainder of the campaign in order to spend the time with his family, while Brooklyn stars Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Kevin Durant (Achilles) remain sidelined by injuries. Irving has also been against the restart to focus on social justice reform.

The Nets sit seventh in the Eastern Conference after posting a 30-34 record before the season was halted March 11. That gives them a 1.5-game lead over the Orlando Magic and a six-game advantage over the Washington Wizards heading into the shortened eight-game finish to the regular season.

Two of those three teams will occupy the final pair of playoff berths in the East.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen would lead the makeshift Brooklyn roster if Dinwiddie ultimately doesn't play in Orlando.

The Nets will be a long shot to make a deep postseason run because of the high-profile absences, but they should be chief title contenders next year if they return to full strength.