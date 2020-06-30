Shams: Kevin Knox 'Has Yet to Gain Traction Within the Knicks'

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Two years after being drafted No. 9, Kevin Knox is reportedly on shaky ground with the New York Knicks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Knox "has yet to gain traction" during his time with the Knicks, and the 20-year-old's "future could very well be up in the air" heading into the 2020-21 season.

