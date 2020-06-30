Shams: Kevin Knox 'Has Yet to Gain Traction Within the Knicks'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. The Knicks defeated the Hawks 143-120. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Two years after being drafted No. 9, Kevin Knox is reportedly on shaky ground with the New York Knicks.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Knox "has yet to gain traction" during his time with the Knicks, and the 20-year-old's "future could very well be up in the air" heading into the 2020-21 season. 

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Dame Is NBA 2K21 Cover Star

    Watch Lillard react to being one of three 2K21 cover athletes: ‘I made it’ 👉🎥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dame Is NBA 2K21 Cover Star

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD Won't Travel with Nets When NBA Restarts

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD Won't Travel with Nets When NBA Restarts

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Won't Allow Non-Bubble Teams to Hold OTAs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Won't Allow Non-Bubble Teams to Hold OTAs

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    DeAndre Jordan Has COVID-19

    Nets center announced he tested positive for the coronavirus and will not join the team in Orlando

    NBA logo
    NBA

    DeAndre Jordan Has COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report