NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Linked to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots in action against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly generating interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season.

Both JT The Brick of Mad Dog Sports Radio and Michael Lombardi of The Athletic heard rumors Tuesday linking Brown to the Bucs, who've already added former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to their offense during the offseason:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Shaq Barrett still hoping for multi-year deal with Bucs

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Shaq Barrett still hoping for multi-year deal with Bucs

    Bailey Adams
    via Bucs Nation

    Shaq Barrett Evacuates Colorado House Because of Wildfire

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Shaq Barrett Evacuates Colorado House Because of Wildfire

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Is Ready to Go 😤

    OBJ has 'unfinished business' in Cleveland

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Is Ready to Go 😤

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NFLPA Sends Letter Instructing Agents to Inform Players of COVID-19 Risk Factors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFLPA Sends Letter Instructing Agents to Inform Players of COVID-19 Risk Factors

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report