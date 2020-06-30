NFL Rumors: Antonio Brown Linked to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly generating interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 season.

Both JT The Brick of Mad Dog Sports Radio and Michael Lombardi of The Athletic heard rumors Tuesday linking Brown to the Bucs, who've already added former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to their offense during the offseason:

