Chris Bosh Still Has Pat Riley's 2006 Heat Championship Ring from 2010 FA Pitch

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 29, 2020

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 20: Pat Riley, Udonis Haslem #40 and Chris Bosh #1 of the Miami Heat pose for a photo while celebrating after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Seven of the 2013 NBA Finals and being named the 2013 NBA Champions on June 20, 2013 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2013 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former NBA big man Chris Bosh owns three championship rings despite winning two titles during his pro career, and that's because he hasn't given back Miami Heat president Pat Riley's 2006 championship ring, which the front office executive provided to the 11-time All-Star during a pitch to land him in South Beach in 2010.  

"Oh, yeah, Pat brought his rings out," Bosh told ESPN's Brian Windhorst regarding a free-agent meeting he had with Riley. "It looked just like a Crown Royal bag. He puts it down, like boom. Big boy talk. When he ended the meeting, Pat gave me a 2006 Heat championship ring."

Riley then told Bosh, who started his career with the Toronto Raptors, that he could keep the ring and give it back when he wins one of his own.

"I still haven't given it back," Bosh said 10 years later. "I wonder if he even remembers that? I think I mentioned it once, like, 'Yo, do you want that ring back?' And he said, 'What are you talking about?' And I kept it moving."

Riley used a similar tactic with four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, who joined Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami during the 2010 offseason. Ian Thomsen of Sports Illustrated provided the inside scoop in 2010:

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

"The Heat's meeting with James in the IMG offices in downtown Cleveland lasted close to three hours, and Riley was the star. Riley has seven NBA championship rings, and he has three copies of each—one gold, one silver, one platinum—to go with whatever he may be wearing on a particular day. He tossed the bag of rings on a table for James to look inside. 'Like a weapon,' as Riley would describe the scene later.

"'Hey,' said Riley playfully, 'try one on.'"

Bosh and James got rings of their own in 2012 and 2013. Alongside Wade, they won four Eastern Conference titles and two NBA Finals in their four years together before James headed back to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played from 2003-2010.

Bosh played in Miami through the 2015-16 season. Wade retired in 2019 after a 16-year career that included eight All-NBA appearances.

James, who is in his 17th NBA season, currently leads the league in assists as his Los Angeles Lakers pace the Western Conference with a 49-14 record.

Related

    Heat Roster Locked in for NBA Resumption

    Miami Heat logo
    Miami Heat

    Heat Roster Locked in for NBA Resumption

    Ira Winderman
    via sun-sentinel.com

    Report: Lakers Expected to Sign JR Smith

    Los Angeles is expected to finalize rest-of-season contract with JR Smith before transaction window closes Tuesday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers Expected to Sign JR Smith

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks' 'Disaster' Recruitment of LBJ

    🥇 NYK was LeBron's first choice 🤦 Pitch meeting included cast of 'Sopranos' ❌ Bron declined a second meeting

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks' 'Disaster' Recruitment of LBJ

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    How Bulls Tried to Land LeBron

    Joakim Noah was tasked with recruiting LBJ, Wade and Bosh in 2010, but LeBron never returned Noah's call (ESPN)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Bulls Tried to Land LeBron

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report