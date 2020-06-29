One Championship Confirms July 31 Return in Bangkok; Will Be Held Without Fans

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - MAY 12: Sergej Maslobojev of Lithuania (red) fights against Antonio Plazibat of Croatia (blue) during Catch Weight (95.0 kg) ONE Super Series Kick boxing match in the ONE Championship: Grit and Glory at Jakarta Convention Center on May 12, 2018 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts promotion One Championship announced plans to resume its major events July 31 with a show in Bangkok.

Three fights are slated for the card.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), there will be no fans in attendance. 

            

