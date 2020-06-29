One Championship Confirms July 31 Return in Bangkok; Will Be Held Without Fans

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts promotion One Championship announced plans to resume its major events July 31 with a show in Bangkok.

Three fights are slated for the card.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), there will be no fans in attendance.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.