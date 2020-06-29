Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman Opts Out of 2020 MLB Season, Says He's Not Retiring

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals will be without Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross when they attempt to defend their World Series title in 2020.

The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty confirmed Monday that both players are opting out of the upcoming MLB season, which begins in late July. CAA Baseball, the agency that represents Zimmerman, shared a statement from the two-time All-Star:

The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported that two to three other Nationals players "are still deciding" about their availability as well.

