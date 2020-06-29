Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman Opts Out of 2020 MLB Season, Says He's Not Retiring

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

JUPITER, FL - MARCH 10: Ryan Zimmerman #11 of the Washington Nationals in action against the Miami Marlins during a spring training baseball game at Roger Dean Stadium on March 10, 2020 in Jupiter, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Nationals 3-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals will be without Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross when they attempt to defend their World Series title in 2020.

The Washington Post's Jesse Dougherty confirmed Monday that both players are opting out of the upcoming MLB season, which begins in late July. CAA Baseball, the agency that represents Zimmerman, shared a statement from the two-time All-Star:

The Athletic's Britt Ghiroli reported that two to three other Nationals players "are still deciding" about their availability as well.

                                               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

