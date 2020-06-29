Hawks, Fulton County to Make State Farm Arena GA's Largest-Ever Voting Precinct

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

The Atlanta Hawks are opening the doors to the State Farm Arena to create Georgia's largest-ever voting precinct, the team announced Monday.

The partnership with Fulton County will begin with the primary runoff election on Aug. 11, which includes early voting beginning on July 20. The arena will also be used for the general election in November.

"Fulton County is grateful to the entire Atlanta Hawks organization for being an outstanding partner," said Chairman Robb Pitts. "Tony Ressler, Steve Koonin and their organization have once again demonstrated that the Hawks are True to Atlanta."

The site will allow "tens of thousands of voters" to cast their vote while still adhering to social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This news comes after problems during the primary in Georgia early this month, including extensive delays and voters waiting in line for multiple hours.

According to former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich, 80 polling places were closed in Atlanta since March, which left 16,000 registered voters with just one voting location.

NBA star LeBron James commented on the disparity between white and Black communities:

James later created the More Than a Vote organization to help protect voter rights and was joined by Hawks star Trae Young among others.

The Hawks are now doing their part as an organization, utilizing the arena as a "civic asset to the city of Atlanta."