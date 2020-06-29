LeBron James, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, More Featured in 'Greatness Code' Trailer

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA superstar LeBron James, NFL legend Tom Brady, eight-time Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt, USWNT forward Alex Morgan, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, extreme sports dynamo Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater will be featured in Apple's short-form sports docuseries Greatness Code.  

You can see the trailer below:

Per Greg Evans of Deadline, the series "spotlights untold stories from the athletes, with the first season  containing seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment in an athlete's career."

The series is being co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports and will be directed by Gotham Chopra. Uninterrupted is owned by James and Maverick Carter; Religion of Sports was founded by Brady, Chopra and Michael Strahan. 

