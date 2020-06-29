LeBron James, Tom Brady, Usain Bolt, More Featured in 'Greatness Code' Trailer

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

NBA superstar LeBron James, NFL legend Tom Brady, eight-time Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt, USWNT forward Alex Morgan, Olympic swimmer Katie Ledecky, extreme sports dynamo Shaun White and surfer Kelly Slater will be featured in Apple's short-form sports docuseries Greatness Code.

You can see the trailer below:

Per Greg Evans of Deadline, the series "spotlights untold stories from the athletes, with the first season containing seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment in an athlete's career."

The series is being co-produced by Uninterrupted and Religion of Sports and will be directed by Gotham Chopra. Uninterrupted is owned by James and Maverick Carter; Religion of Sports was founded by Brady, Chopra and Michael Strahan.