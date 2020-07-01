B/R Staff: Build Your College Football Program

1 of 4

Shepard's Program

Head coach: Ryan Day, Ohio State (3)

Player: Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma State (5)

Stadium/Facilities: Oregon (2)

Fans: Notre Dame (4)

Conference: SEC (1)

Draft Strategy Going In

When it was announced I'd have the top pick, it was a no-brainer to select the nation's top conference: the SEC. The Bible Belt is made of pigskin, as evidenced by the conference winning 10 of the last 14 national titles and 12 of 22 since the birth of the BCS in 1998.

Once the draft snaked back around, and it was obvious I'd get a blue-blood coach, it was smooth sailing to the top program. Again, the SEC has proved year after year it wins, 'Bama and beyond. So the strategy was "Take the SEC and let the rest fall into place."

It certainly did.

Why My Program Tops the Rest

We've already been over conference supremacy, and that alone is worth the faux championship. But there's so much more. The SEC is the centerpiece of it all; five programs with six different head coaches have won national titles in the timeframe listed above. The conference gets the best talent, and it's filled with elite players and elite coaches.

As if it weren't good enough to have the top conference already in my pocket, two of the best coaches in the nation stared me in the face with my second pick. Though David Kenyon plucked Dabo Swinney right before me, I was more than thrilled that Ryan Day was there for the taking.

Arguably, the 41-year-old Day has the most upside.

In his first year succeeding Urban Meyer at Ohio State, all he proved was he could keep that powerhouse chugging right down the championship road. Yes, Meyer left him with a stable full of talent, but Day took an unproven first-year starter in Justin Fields and developed him into a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Buckeyes were electric on both sides, and Day more than proved his chops throughout the year.

How's his recruiting? Well, the Buckeyes look like they're going to run away with the recruiting title in his first full class. There's nothing but upside with this pick.

So, with the SEC trumping all other conferences and the top young offensive mind in football leading my team, I'll take all that Nike money dripping from the ceiling in Eugene with those Oregon facilities.

The Ducks' duds are second-to-none with the most money in this arms race. Autzen Stadium won't compete for the largest capacity, but it's a stunning, comfortable place to watch a football game, and the 54,000 fans can get extremely loud.

Rounding out the non-player picks, is there a larger national brand than Notre Dame?

Maybe Nick Saban has put the Crimson Tide on comparable ground, but you cannot go anywhere without seeing countless Fighting Irish fans. The Catholic flagship university has loyalty from coast to coast. I go to a small, rural Baptist church in Southern Middle Tennessee, and there were at least two Notre Dame stickers in the parking lot when I was growing up. That's reach, folks.

I'll be able to go into any high school in the country, and the interlocked ND or the dukes-up leprechaun will speak for themselves.

Finally, there isn't anybody better when it comes to toting the 'tater than Chuba Hubbard. All my colleagues went with franchise quarterbacks, and that's a fine strategy. I chose the nation's top running workhorse who has proved he can chew up anybody's defense.

Hubbard is a dynamic runner who was snubbed last year without an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony. That won't happen again, and while you may think this is a two-person race, Hubbard will have plenty to say about the award before it's all said and done. So, yeah, I went another direction with the player, and I'm thrilled he fell to me with the final pick.