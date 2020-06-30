The Big Bundesliga Transfer Storylines You Need to Follow This Summer

SASCHA SCHUERMANN/Getty Images

The Bundesliga is over for another season, and once the DFB-Pokal final between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen ends on Saturday, attention will turn to the summer transfer window.

This year, the structure is different. In Germany, the window will open for a single day on Wednesday to allow player registrations for agreements already made.

After that, it will reopen for new business on July 15 and stay open until October 5.

It means the transfer window will stretch into the new season, which is expected to begin in September, and that will also be the case across other European leagues.

Because their season is over, German clubs can get a head start on most rival teams on recruitment for 2020/21. Here we take a look at the biggest deals we can expect to hear about over the coming weeks and months.

BAYERN MUNICH

Leroy Sane

Michael Regan/Getty Images

This is becoming more complicated than originally expected because Bayern are testing the market with a lowball offer for Sane. At the beginning of the year, he was valued at close to £100 million by Man City, but now Bayern are barely willing to pay half that amount.

The transfer is going to drag on a little, but sources are expecting it to eventually happen, particularly due to the extended window. It gives more time for negotiation⁠—and for Manchester City to plan for life without him.

Bayern could bring in extra money if Thiago Alcantara leaves, which could be put towards the Sane deal. Thiago has so far refused to sign a new contract.

Sergino Dest

The Bundesliga champions are looking for a new option at right-back to challenge Benjamin Pavard, and sources say Dest is the top choice.

An agreement is not yet close, mainly due to the fact Bayern have tried to push a loan deal. But Ajax expect them to return with terms that are more difficult to turn down.

The player is open-minded about the next step in his career but would be willing to move to Germany, even though his ultimate goal is to join Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho

A loan deal looked like good business for Bayern, who hoped to get Coutinho back to his best and then sign him permanently. But his form has been inconsistent, and they will not take him back beyond this season.

A few years ago, Coutinho was considered one of the best talents in the game. But now none of the elite clubs want to sign him, and the search for a new club is getting pretty desperate.

Tottenham and Liverpool have both been linked, but sources at each team insist nothing will happen. If Coutinho wants to return to English football, the club most interested are Everton, and he is having to seriously consider it.

David Alaba

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has been keen on the idea of signing Alaba because of his versatility. There has even been talk of him becoming part of the Sane deal.

It's not going to happen because Alaba doesn't fancy playing in England, but he could still leave the club. Paris Saint-Germain are very interested, but he will wait to see if any other opportunities crop up at other top UEFA Champions League clubs.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Jadon Sancho

Lars Baron/Getty Images

Dortmund are still waiting for Manchester United to meet their valuation of around £118 million. At this stage, negotiations are open, but there is a distance between what Dortmund want and what United will pay.

They are probably going to have to break their transfer record to sign him, and there is a desire to make him their new No. 7, but United have also been continuing to carry out background checks to make sure he will be a good fit for the dressing room. If they are going to spend huge money, it has to be on the right player with the right character.

Ferran Torres

He has long been earmarked as one of the leading names to step in if Sancho leaves this summer.

But Dortmund have gone cold on him for the time being as they are unsure if he is overpriced at around £50 million.

Torres is being pursued by a number of clubs this summer and is likely to leave Valencia, but we must wait to see if Dortmund decide to jump back in.

Bukayo Saka

This is an interesting option for Dortmund and one they are continuing to monitor.

No new contract has been signed at Arsenal, and while the club remain confident the issue will be resolved, Dortmund, as well as Bayern Munich, are hovering in the background.

Saka, 18, has been one of Arsenal's few success stories this season, but his deal ends in 2021, and the player is aware of the interest from Germany's top two.

Jude Bellingham

He turned 17 on Monday. By staying with Birmingham City until now, the club can land a significant transfer figure rather than compensation fee.

The midfielder was tempted to join Manchester United, but sources say he is more excited by moving to Dortmund because he has seen how quickly Sancho developed. Bellingham is keen to play regular first-team football despite his young age, and Dortmund have given assurances he will get that.

The move to Dortmund will be worth an initial £15 million, which could rise as high as £25 million with add-ons.

RB LEIPZIG

Hee Chan Hwang

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Leipzig need a replacement for Timo Werner, who has signed for Chelsea, and they have been torn between RB Salzburg's Hwang and Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica.

They are pushing forward with the 24-year-old South Korea international, whose development scouts have been monitoring closely over the past year.

Benjamin Henrichs

Leipzig have been quick to make contact with AS Monaco for a deal over their right-back, and they look like beating Bayern Munich to his signature.

Manager Julian Nagelsmann is a huge admirer of the player, who is likely to cost around €20 million.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Kai Havertz

At the age of 21, Havertz has pretty much every big club monitoring him this summer.

Bosses at his current club say they will not sell unless someone offers €100 million—but things could become tricky because the player wants to test himself at a bigger club, sources told B/R.

Chelsea have been in contact but are not close to an agreement. Bayern Munich like him but would only do a deal this summer if their Sane bid becomes impossible.

SCHALKE

Weston McKennie

Schalke are struggling financially on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and will be one of the first clubs looking to set a wage cap to get a grip on their balance sheet. As part of that, McKennie could become available for transfer.

The U.S. international has established himself in the Bundesliga but is now expected to look towards the Premier League for his next challenge.