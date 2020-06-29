Extreme Rules Contract Signings and More WWE Raw Predictions for June 29

Credit: WWE.com

Once you get over the fact that Extreme Rules 2020 may be the most appropriately tagged event in WWE history, what with its "Horror Show" subtitle reflecting everyday life this year, the card is shaping up to be one of the most pleasantly surprising in recent memory.

Monday on Raw, two of the event's top matches will be made official in a double contract signing.

And if the idea of pro wrestlers writing their names on a piece of paper is not enough to get you to tune in to USA Network and stop the rating slump that WWE's flagship show has found itself in over the last month, what is?

Maybe the continuation of Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo's rivalry with Seth Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory?

Perhaps?

Double Contract Signing Horror Show for Extreme Rules

Just when you thought contract signing segments could not have been more overdone, WWE's crack creative staff presents a contract signing doubleheader for the red brand's top two matches at Extreme Rules.

One week after Dolph Ziggler arrived on the scene and challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match, the former Raw tag team champions make their pay-per-view main event official.

Neither was physical in their first confrontation last Monday, but that should change this week.

After spending all year as Otis' tackling dummy over on SmackDown, Ziggler needs to be reheated. He needs to rebuild credibility and WWE's creative team is almost certainly aware of that. Look for him to capitalize on the setting and get the best of McIntyre, amplifying the issues between them and setting up a rivalry that fans can get invested in, even if the eventual outcome is fairly obvious.

The other contract signing Monday night is between Asuka and Sasha Banks, whose issues with each other began a week ago with Banks' challenge to The Empress for a title opportunity. The Boss has expressed her desire to be a double-champion, like partner and friend Bayley, and now sets her sights on a dream match of sorts.

In reality, anything either feud does to encourage any sort of excitement from fans will be to the benefit of the brand. Though stars fans have been waiting to break out have received their opportunities to do so, Raw has felt like an ice-cold show with no real urgency to speak of since WrestleMania.

Changing that should be first up on Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard's itinerary. Whether it is represented in the approach to these two segments remains to be seen.

A Front to Conformity

Not everyone is ready, prepared or willing to follow "Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins blindly, something the former universal and WWE champion found out a week ago when Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo made the save for Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik, in the main event segment of the show.

The placement on the show suggests that rivalry will continue to be a high-profile one on Monday nights, continuing with this week's follow-up.

With neither Mysterio or Dominik advertised to this point, it would not at all be surprising to see Rollins, Murphy and Austin Theory gain a measure of revenge on Black and Carrillo. With that said, Black and Carrillo just returned from storyline injuries perpetrated by their rivals, so cooling them off would be the wrong approach to take.

Expect Black and Carrillo to get over on the heels one more time, be it in a match or angle, as WWE builds to what is likely to be a significant multi-man tag team match at Extreme Rules.

Bobby Lashley Takes One Step Closer to the United States Championship

Last week, Bobby Lashley attacked Apollo Crews, thus setting himself up for a United States Championship Match in the near future.

While it might appear to be a step back for Lashley after a main event program with Drew McIntyre, the program allows him to stay at the forefront of the brand in a relatively high-profile position.

Expect him to continue his path of rage as he advances closer to his inevitable showdown with Crews.

Perhaps he wins a No. 1 Contender's Match or defeats Crews in the tired "contender beats champion to set up title match, thus devaluing said champion ahead of time" booking trope.

Whatever the case may be, we are heading toward Lashley and Crews and at this particular point in time, it appears as though the emphasis is on The All Mighty and he should shine Monday.