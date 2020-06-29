Video: Donovan Mitchell Recalls Watching LeBron Join Heat in 'The Decision'

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 29, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - DECEMBER 30: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz in the second half of the 104-101 win by the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on December 30, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)
Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images

In case it doesn't feel like LeBron James' "The Decision" debacle happened that long ago, consider this: Now an All-Star in his third year in the NBA, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was one of the kids sitting in the crowd at the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, Connecticut, when James told the world he was joining the Miami Heat.

In an interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, Mitchell—who was living in the area at the time—explained what it was like to witness the historic moment life.

"I was staying at a friend's house and we went up," Mitchell recalled. "We sat there for about two hours waiting for LeBron to show up."

While fans in Cleveland and across the NBA reacted in disappointment, to say the least, after James announced his decision, Mitchell says sitting in the room he was ecstatic. He was hoping all along James would team up with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

He may have been one of the few people at the event to get his wish.

"I think I was the only person that was excited for his announcement," Mitchell said. "I was the only one that probably celebrated."

