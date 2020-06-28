Edge Reveals He 'Put Together' Feud vs. Randy Orton, Writing His Own Promos

Credit: WWE.com

Being a WWE Hall of Famer can come with some perks when you're laying out the terms of your return to the promotion.

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc.'s Jason Ounpraseuth), The Rated-R Superstar explained how he had a clear plan for his comeback:

"What I wanted to do in coming back was to really try and tell some more nuanced, layered stories, the stuff that got me hooked on wrestling. Bret Hart matches, Jack Brisco matches, Dory Funk matches, Terry Funk matches, Nick Bockwinkel matches [and] Curt Hennig matches and from the promo perspective, having nine years on sets and being able to work with some of the people that I had to work with and had to keep up with because I worked with some beast. If you couldn't keep up, you're going to get left on the cutting room floor, so I realized OK, I got to study. I got to work."

Edge added that WWE afforded him a level of creative freedom not extended to others in the company. To that end, he was able to dictate more of the direction of his ongoing feud with Randy Orton.

"I have been given almost full carte blanche," he said. "There's a couple things that I tried to go against, but I realize that the lines were drawn, and that wasn't going to get changed. So that was fine, but the promos, I'm writing them. The storyline arc, I put it together."

Edge's comments hit on what has been a common complaint about WWE's product. Raw, SmackDown, and to some extent now NXT, are ultimately in the hands of chairman Vince McMahon.

As a result, wrestlers can often feel interchangeable and unable to highlight the best parts of their personalities because of McMahon's singular vision.

All Elite Wrestling star Jon Moxley laid out his frustrations on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast in May 2019, shortly after he left WWE. Jericho has also lamented how WWE can stifle the creative instincts of their top talent.

Edge and Orton's storyline has been a great illustration of how letting the wrestlers exercise some more control can be beneficial. Their promos back and forth have helped drive the angle forward, and their work in the ring has arguably exceeded what anybody could've expected given Edge's lengthy layoff.

Similarly, WWE's decision to bill their Backlash encounter as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" was a prime example of the promotion doing too much and getting in its own way. Even Edge told ESPN's Arda Ocal he thought the tagline was a joke when he first heard it.

He'll have plenty of time to consider where to take the rivalry next, since he underwent surgery for a torn triceps earlier this month.