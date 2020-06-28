Report: WWE Considering Tessa Blanchard After Impact Terminated Her Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE's Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tessa Blanchard could find a new home at WWE after the organization reportedly "sent feelers out" to contact the former Impact Wrestling star, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Robert Gunier of Wrestling Inc).

Blanchard was the Impact Wrestling World Champion for 159 days but she was stripped of her title and had her contract terminated last week, via Mike Johnson of PW Insider.

Per Johnson, the 24-year-old didn't send promo videos for a show earlier this month and her relationship with the company "had become increasingly icy."

Blanchard had previously spent time with WWE, competing for NXT as well as the Mae Young Classic in 2017.

According to Meltzer (via Daniel Yanofsky of Wrestling Inc), WWE didn't sign her to a WWE deal in the past due to "attitude problems."

Still, Blanchard said she was "on very good terms" with WWE.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard has consistently impressed in the ring, winning the Impact Wrestling's 2019 Wrestler of the Year Award. She rose to fame on the independent circuit and has continued to succeed in various promotions.

The problems outside wrestling have held her back, however, including allegations of using a racial slur against another competitor in 2017.

Tessa is now seeking a new home, with WWE seemingly a possibility for the young star.

