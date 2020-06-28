NWSL's Julie Ertz, Casey Short Kneel for National Anthem in Emotional Video

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 28, 2020

Chicago Red Stars' Julie Ertz, left, holds Casey Short after players for their team knelt during the national anthem before an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against the Washington Spirit at Zions Bank Stadium, Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

United States women's national soccer team and Chicago Red Stars teammates Casey Short and Julie Ertz shared an emotional moment as they, their teammates and their North Carolina Courage opponents knelt in protest during the national anthem and for a moment of silence on Saturday.

Krista Ruch of Chicago's CBS affiliate shared the video:

The Courage and Red Stars provided a joint statement regarding the protest:

"We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against black people and people of color in America. We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone."

Eight of the NWSL's nine teams are in Utah as part of the league's 2020 Challenge Cup, a 23-match competition serving as the organization's return to play following a suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NWSL is the first American professional team sports organization to return to play since league suspensions and delays occurred en masse in March.

The Orlando Pride, the ninth team, is not participating in the Cup after six players and four staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Short, who is a 2017 member of the NWSL's Best XI, has made 32 appearances for the USWNT. The defender played collegiately at Florida State.

Ertz, a two-time World Cup winner, was named U.S. Soccer's Female Player of the Year in 2017 and 2019.  

