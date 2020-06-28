Travelers Championship 2020: Final Odds, Tee Times, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

As we enter the final day of the 2020 Travelers Championship, we have a new leader.

In a surprising turn of events, Brendon Todd made a massive leap from a five-way tie for fourth place on Day 3 to enter the final day with a solo lead of 18 under par. Behind him is Dustin Johnson (-16), who also posted a career-low score of 61 on Saturday. The two leaders will tee off at 2:05 p.m. ET.

There are still many golfers to watch in the final day of action, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Streelman, and Mackenzie Hughes.

Here's all the information you need to watch the finale of the Travelers Championship, including notable tee times, odds to win and a quick preview of what's to come.

Travelers Championship Final Day Information

TV Info

Golf Channel (1-3 p.m. ET)

CBS (3-6 p.m. ET)

Live Stream

PGATour.com, GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com (1-3 p.m. ET)

PGATour.com, CBSSports.com (3-6 p.m. ET)

**Featured Groups can be found on PGA Tour Live.

Notable Tee Times (ET)

1:15 p.m.: Phil Mickelson, Charley Hoffman

1:25 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Abraham Ancer

1:35 p.m.: Scott Stallings, Seung-Yul Noh

1:45 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Na

1:55 p.m.: Kevin Streelman, Mackenzie Hughes

2:05 p.m.: Brendon Todd, Dustin Johnson

The full list of tee times, starting at 8:35 a.m. ET, can be found at PGATour.com.

Winner Odds

Brendon Todd: +175 (wager $100 to win $175)

Dustin Johnson: +200

Kevin Streelman: +700

Bryson DeChambeau: +900

Abraham Ancer +2,000

Mackenzie Hughes +2,000

Kevin Na +2,800

Phil Mickelson +5,000

Rory McIlroy +6,600

Full list of odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Preview

Day 3 of the tournament was a whirlwind of action, with favorites like Mickelson falling while red-hot underdogs Todd and Johnson shooting up the leaderboard.

Entering the third day of competition, Mickelson was the co-favorite to win the tournament after an incredible 36-hole stretch wherein he posted scores of 64 and 63, respectively. However, the veteran faltered Saturday, shooting a 71 to put him in a five-way tie for seventh.

The 50-year-old is now a long shot to win it all, with +5,000 odds.

"I haven't played great this year," Mickelson said, according to ESPN. "I've missed a lot of cuts, and the next thing I know my game is starting to come back and I can sense it. I'm going to come out tomorrow and give it my best to go low. I know I'm playing well enough to do that."

The must-watch pair on Sunday is Todd and Johnson, who are both looking to add another PGA Tour win to their resumes this year.

Todd has won twice already this season, with back-to-back wins at the Mayakoba Golf Classic and the Bermuda Championship in November. He hasn't hit higher than a 66 in 54 holes at TPC River Highlands and hit the fairway at every hole in the third round.

"It very well could [take another low-60s round to win]," Todd told ESPN. "That just depends on how the four or five guys behind me play. My job is going to be to go out there and get off to a good start and just try to make as many birdies as I can and see if I can't shoot another good round."

However, Todd still has a tough road ahead of him, with Johnson just two shots behind him.

Johnson, like Todd, is peaking at the right time. However, the 36-year-old is known to have trouble finishing strong on the last day of tournaments, as his final-round scoring average of 71.4 in 2020 ranks 173rd, according to PGA Tour.

So who will come away with another PGA Tour championship? Will Todd hang on to the lead or be overtaken by Johnson? Can Mickelson make it back into the running?

Stats courtesy of PGA Tour.