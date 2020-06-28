NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Joe Harris, Marcus Morris, More

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As the 2019-20 NBA season's resumption date of July 30 draws nearer, much of the focus on the league relates to the remaining games. There will be 22 teams heading to Orlando, Florida, to finish the regular season before the playoffs will unfold.

That's caused the offseason to be pushed back, as this year's free-agency period won't begin until Oct. 18, six days after a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals. When that time arrives, some strong players will be available for teams as they look to improve their rosters for the 2020-21 season and beyond.

Here are predictions for where several top pending free-agent forwards will land this offseason.

Joe Harris

After a slow start to his NBA career, Joe Harris has developed into a key member of the Brooklyn Nets' starting lineup the past few seasons. That will likely make him one of the most pursued small forwards on the free-agent market this upcoming offseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Harris became a full-time starter for the Nets in the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 13.7 points over 76 games while shooting 50 percent from the field and an NBA-high 47.4 percent from three-point range. This season, he's averaging a career-high 13.9 points over 63 games while continuing to shoot an efficient rate (47.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3-point range).

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets try to bring back Harris. They are set up well to contend in the Eastern Conference once Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are both healthy, and having a top-tier three-point shooter like Harris alongside them could make for a great combination.

However, Brooklyn shouldn't be the only team trying to ink Harris to a deal. One suitor could be the New York Knicks, who are looking to add forwards who can shoot this offseason, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Harris would complement RJ Barrett and potentially help the Knicks take another step forward.

If New York offers Harris a decent contract, it could pull him away from Brooklyn. And the prediction here is that's what will happen this offseason.

Prediction: Harris signs with Knicks.

Marcus Morris

Matt York/Associated Press

Over Marcus Morris' nine-year NBA career, he's played for six teams. That includes two this season, as he was traded from the New York Knicks to the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 6. And while his time in L.A. isn't over, there's a chance it won't extend beyond the end of the 2019-20 season.

Set to hit free agency this offseason, Morris should draw considerable interest from teams looking to add a veteran forward. The 30-year-old has averaged a career-high 17.4 points over 55 games this season (43 with New York and 12 with Los Angeles), and after averaging double-digit points every season since 2014-15, he likely still has some solid years ahead of him.

Whether Morris returns to Los Angeles next season could depend on how he fares when the season resumes. In his first 12 games with the Clippers, Morris averaged only 9.5 points per contest and shot 38.6 percent from the field. But it was a small sample size, and it's possible he would have gotten more comfortable in his role in Los Angeles' lineup with time.

Power forward Montrezl Harrell will also be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and if he leaves, the Clippers could make more of a push to work out a deal with Morris, who has never won an NBA title and could have an opportunity to do so while playing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat could be looking to add players to their frontcourts through free agency, but expect Morris to return to the Clippers. He should play better with more time in Los Angeles' lineup, and he won't pass up the opportunity to keep playing for one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Prediction: Morris re-signs with Clippers.

Paul Millsap

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Over 14 seasons, Paul Millsap has never won an NBA title, and time is running out for him to change that. The 35-year-old power forward is set to hit free agency this offseason. And while the Denver Nuggets are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, there's a chance Millsap won't be playing for them next season.

He may not be the only forward on Denver's roster who will hit the free-agent market after the season, as Jerami Grant has a player option worth $9.3 million for next season that he said he's "definitely not leaning towards picking up" during an appearance on Yahoo Sports' Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. So if the Nuggets want to bring back Grant, who is averaging 11.6 points per game in his first season with the team, they'll likely need to give him a bigger contract.

That could affect Millsap's future depending on how much Denver is looking to spend. Millsap will be cheaper than his previous contract ($30.35 million this season), but it still may be more than the franchise wants to give out if it would rather bring back the 26-year-old Grant.

However, there will be other teams interested in Millsap, a four-time All-Star who can provide veteran leadership and experience. He's averaged at least 12 points per game for 10 straight seasons and in 11 of the past 12. In 44 games this season, he's averaged 12 points over 44 games while shooting 48.6 percent from the field.

The Miami Heat could be in the market for a power forward to play alongside center Bam Adebayo, especially if Derrick Jones Jr. doesn't return to Miami. Millsap could be a nice fit, and he could have interest in playing there as the Heat make a push for an NBA title. The move would make sense for both sides, so an early guess is that will come to fruition.

Prediction: Millsap signs with Heat.