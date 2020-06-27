NFL's Chief Medical Officer Urges 'Risk Reduction' After Tom Brady's Workouts

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady's continued unofficial team workouts have not gone unnoticed by officials with the National Football League.

Both the NFL and the players association have advised against group training sessions as cases of the coronavirus continue to spike across Florida and various states.

On Thursday, the league's chief medical officer, Dr. Allen Sills, continued to advise against the workouts when asked directly about Brady's organized activities.

"The NFL and NFLPA are in the same place," Sills said per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Players are going to share the same risk but also the same responsibility to each other."

Earlier the same day, Brady posted on Instagram a picture of his latest workout accompanied by the quote from former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt: "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself."

Sills continued to reiterate that the pause on group workouts is mostly about mitigating and reducing risk when it comes to COVID-19.

Already a number of NFL players have tested positive for the coronavirus, including the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Von Miller. The league has also canceled this year's Hall of Fame preseason game and moved the annual induction ceremony to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Yet Brady has apparently continued to eschew the risks related to the virus in favor of preparing for the upcoming season.

For the first time in his career, Brady will suit up for an NFL team other than the New England Patriots. The acquisition of Brady by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has turned the franchise into a Super Bowl contender virtually overnight, and the uber-competitive Brady is working to rise to that challenge.

He may also be putting himself and his teammates in danger in the process.