The Real Winners and Losers from UFC on ESPN 12

OK, we'll concede. It may not have been the greatest fight in combat sports history.

But if you're looking for any more allowances after the main event between Poirier and Hooker, you'll have to get them someplace else. Because it was amazing.

Amazingly competitive between the third- and fifth-ranked UFC fighters at 155 pounds.

Amazing violent in that it left both men swollen, bloodied and limping as they exited the cage.

And amazingly compelling because it went nearly the full 25 minutes before a relatively confident assertion could be made that one guy—in this case, Poirier—deserved the decision victory.

The former interim champ got it, with two counts of 48-47 and a third of 48-46 on the scorecards.

Bleacher Report agreed with the winner, albeit with a slightly wider score of 49-46.

Regardless of the numbers, though, it delivered everything a main event is supposed to, particularly in a fifth round that turned out to be the decider.

“When you're in that fifth round after a back-and-forth battle like that, it's who wants it more," Cruz said. "Now that you’re both bloody messes, do you still want it?”

For Poirier in particular, the answer was a resounding yes.

The 31-year-old landed 61 strikes to Hooker's 20 across the final five minutes, and was able to defend his foe's desperate attempts at takedowns with a combination of elusiveness and attempted submissions.

Hooker, with an edge in height and reach, was able to land well from the outside early in the fight and Poirier said he was specifically hurt by a high knee along the fence near the end of the first round. Hooker punctuated the second round with a 10-punch flurry just before the final horn as well, but Poirier, a pro since 2009, was busier and sharper with his shots as the fight reached midway and beyond.

He had a 41-33 edge in the third round and a 46-30 margin in the fourth, rattling Hooker several times while landing 76 percent of his shots overall and frequently forcing his opponent to fend off guillotine chokes and armbars when the action went to the floor.

"Both guys need to get in an ice bath right now. That was a helluva fight," Bisping said. " Everything you can think of in a mixed martial arts match, this fight delivered."

Indeed, Poirier limped slowly to an adjacent room for a post-fight interview with Anik, and claimed the struggle of the competition motivated him as it went on.

"A fight isn't a fight until there's something to overcome," he said. "It was a tough one. Dan Hooker came to fight. He' a tough guy and he's on the rise. I trusted in my team, my skill and my work ethic.

"I could hear you guys when I landed, so I knew it was causing some trauma."