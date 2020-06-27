UFC's Jimmie Rivera Says He, Wife Samantha Tested Positive for COVID-19

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 27, 2020

UFC bantamweight fighter Jimmie Rivera and his wife, Samantha, both tested positive for COVID-19.

Rivera told ESPN's Ariel Helwani (h/t ESPN's Marc Raimondi) that he tested positive in April before Samantha's test revealed another confirmed case a few weeks afterward.

Rivera told Helwani that his symptoms included stomach issues, a fever, a bad backache and fatigue.

"We weren't training at the time, because everything was closed down," Rivera said. "It was just brand new with COVID. I didn't have it that bad. I had it bad for like three days, and then I was fine afterward. But then at the same time, I do work out all the time."

Samantha's symptoms were more severe, with bad fatigue, a dry cough and respiratory issues. Rivera said his wife had a "very slow process with recovering."

Rivera, the No. 9-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, holds a 22-4 professional record, with four wins by knockout. The 30-year-old New Jersey native is 6-3 in the UFC.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

