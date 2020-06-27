Cowboys' Sean Lee Feels 'Sense of Urgency' to Win Super Bowl in 2020

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 27, 2020

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys' championship window may be as wide as ever, but linebacker Sean Lee doesn't know how many chances to win a Super Bowl he has left.

Now 34 years old, Lee told Todd Archer of ESPN he understands his time is running out. 

"You feel like the old man when you realize some of these mid-, late-'90s birthdays of the guys you're playing with," Lee said. "It does keep you young. But I'm as excited as I've ever been and love the game as much as I ever loved it. It's good. It gives you a sense of urgency that you only have so many shots to win a championship. When you get near the end and don't have that championship, you feel that more than ever."

                       

