NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Early Review, Final 2019-20 Super Bowl Preseason Odds

Super Bowl LIV will take place Feb. 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Two teams will battle for the Lombardi Trophy, and only one will emerge victorious as this season's NFL champion.

But there's a lot of football business to take care of before we get anywhere close to that point.

The NFL regular season is set to begin Thursday when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears. That starts the 17-week schedule during which each team will play 16 games and battle to make it to the playoffs.

Heading into the new season, here's a current look at the NFL Power Rankings, along with the current odds for each team to win the Super Bowl.

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. New Orleans Saints (10-1)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (8-1)

3. New England Patriots (7-1)

4. Los Angeles Chargers (14-1)

5. Los Angeles Rams (11-1)

6. Chicago Bears (22-1)

7. Philadelphia Eagles (16-1)

8. Cleveland Browns (20-1)

9. Houston Texans (30-1)

10. Dallas Cowboys (28-1)

11. Green Bay Packers (22-1)

12. Atlanta Falcons (33-1)

13. Seattle Seahawks (30-1)

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (22-1)

15. Baltimore Ravens (40-1)

16. Minnesota Vikings (28-1)

17. Carolina Panthers (50-1)

18. Indianapolis Colts (80-1)

19. San Francisco 49ers (40-1)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (40-1)

21. Tennessee Titans (60-1)

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (110-1)

23. Denver Broncos (100-1)

24. Detroit Lions (150-1)

25. Buffalo Bills (100-1)

26. Washington Redskins (225-1)

27. Oakland Raiders (160-1)

28. New York Jets (80-1)

29. Arizona Cardinals (250-1)

30. New York Giants (200-1)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (250-1)

32. Miami Dolphins (500-1)

Odds via OddsChecker

Three Smart Super Bowl Bets

Green Bay Packers (22-1)

The Packers aren't going to be nearly as bad as last season, when they went 6-9-1. After making the playoffs eight straight seasons, Green Bay has now missed out in back-to-back years.

But veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still one of the best in the NFL, and he has talented playmakers around him, including running back Aaron Jones, wide receiver Davante Adams and more. Plus, the Packers have new leadership in Matt LaFleur, who is serving as a head coach for the first time in his career.

At their current odds, the Packers are worth placing a bet on. They should contend for the NFC North title and perhaps even win it for the first time since 2016. Then, if they get to the playoffs, they can rely on the veteran leadership of Rodgers, who led them to a championship in Super Bowl XLV.

Get ready for a bounce-back season for Green Bay that could lead to a deep run through the NFC playoffs.

Houston Texans (30-1)

The Texans may have traded elite pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks, but they've also made some recent moves to better their team. They acquired offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

That made a strong Houston offense even better. Quarterback Deshaun Watson is poised to have a strong season, and he'll have plenty of weapons to utilize, including running back Duke Johnson Jr. and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Keke Coutee and Stills.

The Texans have won the AFC South three of the last four years, including last season. They should win it again in 2019, especially with the Colts losing quarterback Andrew Luck to a surprising retirement.

Houston has big-play potential on offense and a superstar defensive player in pass rusher J.J. Watt. That makes this a team worth betting on at 30-1 Super Bowl odds.

Baltimore Ravens (40-1)

There's been a bit of turnover in Baltimore the past few seasons, especially now that quarterback Joe Flacco no longer leads the offense. But that's a positive for the Ravens, as Lamar Jackson showed last year that he's more than capable of taking over that job.

Baltimore has some concerns. Its receiving corps isn't great, and it's lost some veteran leadership on defense due to the departures of C.J. Mosley and Terrell Suggs. But the Ravens still have a strong secondary, especially with the addition of safety Earl Thomas, and they added running back Mark Ingram to help boost their offense.

After winning the AFC North last season, the Ravens have a chance to do even better in Jackson's first full season as the starting quarterback.

Plus, if it gets back to the playoffs, Baltimore has a head coach in John Harbaugh who has led it to success before, including when the Ravens won Super Bowl XLVII.